LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suicidal man was stopped by LAX police from cutting his own throat with a straight razor.

Officers had seen the man park his vehicle on the arrivals level in front of Terminal 4, and had followed him to try to talk to him, but he wouldn’t respond, airport police spokesman Robert Pedregon said.

Pedregon says the officers sat the man down on a bench in the baggage claim area of Terminal 4 to wait for the airport police Metal Health Crisis Intervention Team at about 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when the man suddenly pulled out a straight razor and began to slice his wrist and forearm. When he put the razor to his neck to cut his throat, three officers grabbed the man by the arm, took him to the ground, and put him in handcuffs for his own safety, Pedregon said.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for further treatment and a mental evaluation.

