LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Picking up travelers from LAX will be an even bigger headache this summer with three inner lanes on the lower level closed through August.

The lanes were shut down Monday for construction that will include underground utility work. The construction is part of Terminal 3’s renovation that will upgrade the baggage screening facility and expanding the concourse area.

Starting today, the lanes between Columns 3 C and 3 H will be closed and unavailable for passenger pickup. Van rideshare and passing zones will also be removed during the closure. The constant thrum of construction and upgrades has become a way of life for travelers who have fly in and out of LAX.

“You walk to get past it, and hopefully you can catch a shuttle somewhere else, and then it’s still a delay,” traveler Glen Allen said.

The construction comes amid the effort to reduce congestion in and around the airport ahead of the 2028 summer Olympics.

The lane closure will last through mid-August.