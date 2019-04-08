



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/8 at 8 a.m.

Man Suspected Of Gunning Down Mother Of His Child Outside Hawthorne Police Station Arrested

A 31-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing the mother of his child Sunday evening during a child custody exchange at the Hawthorne Police Station is in custody.

Trump Demands Uganda Find Kidnappers Of Costa Mesa Woman Kimberly Sue Endicott

One day after being safely rescued, President Donald Trump Monday demanded that Ugandan police hunt down the kidnappers who took a Costa Mesa woman captive last week while on safari in the African nation.

Construction Underway At LAX Level 3 Terminal

Passengers flying out of Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport should give themselves extra time due to construction which begins Monday and runs through mid-August. Three lower-level lanes of Terminal 3 will be closed.

Local Weather

Monday will be warm and sunny before a ridge of high pressure breaks down and brings a cooling trend Tuesday. A high of 94 for the valleys.