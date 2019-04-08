



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/8 at 5 p.m.

Felicity Huffman Among 14 Pleading Guilty In Admissions Scandal

Huffman is pleading guilty to charges that she paid $15,000 to help her oldest daughter cheat on a college entrance exam.

Man Suspected Of Gunning Down Mother Of His Child Outside Hawthorne Police Station Arrested

A 31-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing the mother of his child Sunday evening during a child custody exchange at the Hawthorne Police Station is in custody.

Trump Demands Uganda Find Kidnappers Of Costa Mesa Woman Kimberly Sue Endicott

One day after being safely rescued, President Donald Trump Monday demanded that Ugandan police hunt down the kidnappers who took a Costa Mesa woman captive last week while on safari in the African nation.

Local Weather

Monday will be warm and sunny before a ridge of high pressure breaks down and brings a cooling trend Tuesday. A high of 94 for the valleys.