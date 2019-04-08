Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Angels might consider adopting the bee as a second mascot after a swarm caused a delay at Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
The fifth inning was delayed while officials dealt with the swarm of bees, which sent a pitcher warming up in the Rangers bullpen running for cover and emptied out seats beyond left field. Angels pitcher Hansel Robles was spotted in the dugout with a towel wrapped around his head and neck, swatting bees away with another towel.
It’s not the first time bees have delayed a game at Angel Stadium – swarms also put a stop to the play against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 and the Seattle Mariners in 2013.
However, the Angels may be getting used to the buzz, because they won Sunday’s game 7 to 2.