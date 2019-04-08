ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Angels might consider adopting the bee as a second mascot after a swarm caused a delay at Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The fifth inning was delayed while officials dealt with the swarm of bees, which sent a pitcher warming up in the Rangers bullpen running for cover and emptied out seats beyond left field. Angels pitcher Hansel Robles was spotted in the dugout with a towel wrapped around his head and neck, swatting bees away with another towel.

Went to an Angels game and the bees decided to join us. pic.twitter.com/NuxE3SGEs6 — BlueMarlinCreations (@BlueMarlinAC) April 8, 2019

Left field seats and bullpens have cleared out at Angel Stadium because of bees. pic.twitter.com/KwSbyCTwPw — Brian Rokos (@brokos) April 7, 2019

In other news….the @angels bullpen, @Rangers bullpen, and my daddy & I got attacked by bees at the game today. 🐝 #TheyProbablyKnewHowMuchHoneyIUseInMyTea pic.twitter.com/NmX1nvNXZh — JP (@JanetPlanet5) April 8, 2019

It’s not the first time bees have delayed a game at Angel Stadium – swarms also put a stop to the play against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 and the Seattle Mariners in 2013.

However, the Angels may be getting used to the buzz, because they won Sunday’s game 7 to 2.