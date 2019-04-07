



— The 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Sunday in Las Vegas.

Country superstar Reba McEntire hosted for a record-breaking 16th time and she had jokes.

The singer/sitcom star talked about the fact it recently snowed in Las Vegas.

“It was so cold it froze us women out of entertainer of the year,” she quipped.

McEntire also joked about some of the more unique duets out there, teasing that she and Cardi B would be doing a song titled, “There’s No ‘U’ in Oklahoma and That’s Okuurrrtt with Me,” using the rapper’s now-famous catch phrase.

Florida Georgia Line opened the show with Jason Aldean, performing their song “Can’t Hide Red.”

Aldean was presented the ACM Dick Clark artist of the decade award.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz made her live performance singing debut on the show with a song from her new film, “Breakthrough.”

The actress perfomed the movie’s anthem, “I’m Standing With You,” joined by singers Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

Other performers throughout the night included Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Dan + Shay were among the early winners, with their hit “Tequila” scoring song of the year. They went on to also win single record of the year and duo of the year.

Below is a full list of nominees with winners indicated with *WINNER.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban *WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett *WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde *WINNER

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs *WINNER

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco *WINNER

Runaway June

Album of the Year

“Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“From A Room, Vol. 2,” Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

“The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley

Single Record of the Year

“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay *WINNER

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson *WINNER

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay *WINNER

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne *WINNER

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally *WINNER

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

