Filed Under:Los Angeles News

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — An officer has been shot in the leg and was reported to be in surgery following a shooting in the Hawthorne area, police have confirmed.

An officer-involved shooting unfolded just before 9 a.m. along Rosecrans Avenue and Aviation Boulevard.

The number of victims, if any, was not immediately known, though it was believed that at least two people have been wounded.

Streets surrounding the area have been cordoned off. The public has been urged to avoid the area.

Police have reported that two people, described as the suspect and his girlfriend, have been detailed. Multiple high-powered weapons were recovered following the detention of those individuals.

Police have tweeted out prayers for the injured officer following the news:

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments
  1. Robert Dow (@tDow2) says:
    April 7, 2019 at 10:16 am

    CA. dreaming is becoming a real killer.”

