LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Plans were being finalized for the funeral service for Nipsey Hussle who was killed last week.

Crowds of people have been honoring the 33-year-old rapper, businessman, and father who was gunned down last Sunday.

“I never knew he was so much loved like I love him,” said Margaret Boutte, Hussle’s grandmother. “So that’s uplifting to see that so many people loved him and understood him. I hope these young people get the message and live a better life.”

Hussle was expected to be memorialized at the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers, a team he loved.

Hussle’s memorial is planned for Thursday. More details were expected to be released Monday.

The accused, identified as Eric Holder, has pleaded not guilty in connection with Hussle’s death. Holder faces life in prison, if convicted.