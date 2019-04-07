



— A memorial grows outside the CHP office in Riverside for Sgt. Steve Licon, a husband and father who was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Many have been coming by to pay their respects — colleagues, friends, family, even total strangers.

Earlier Sunday, Jenifer Noyes and her mom dropped off pastries at the sergeant’s office — where one of his co-workers asked Noyes to share pictures of him with CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen.

“You see his smile and you smile. He just has that great smile,” Noyes said.

That big smile was taken away Saturday — because a gray Toyota crashed into him on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore

Licon was on a traffic stop when the vehicle went down the freeway’s right shoulder and crashed into the 27-year veteran.

The driver, 36-year-old Michael Callahan of Winchester, has been arrested on a number of charges including murder and DUI.

“I was sickened because it’s senseless,” says June Mihalick, a resident of Riverside County.

Last night, Licon’s flag-draped body was taken to the coroner’s office during a procession in which first responders and the community paid their respects, first at the hospital and along the route from Wildomar to Perris.

Licon was described as a man who put his family and his faith first — by his boss — who didn’t always outrank him.

“I credit him for being where I’m at today. and that’s the truth,” says Capt. Mario Lucio.

Jenifer Noyes will tell you the same — her husband was Licon’s former partner.

Even though her husband was promoted up the chain their bond had nothing to do with rank.

“If you think about a lot of these guys who are now lieutenants or captains, he mentored them as officers — to train them to be able to grow,” Noyes says.

Sgt. Lincon was also known for being an outstanding father and his daughter, Marissa, and his step-daughter, Kelly, will also no longer the benefit of his wisdom or kindness.

The Sgt. also leaves behind his wife Ann.