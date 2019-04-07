LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fallen sergeant was being remembered Sunday by grief-stricken officers as a family man who loved the California Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Steve Licon was killed in the line of duty on Saturday just after 4:20 p.m. during a traffic stop on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore.

The 27-year veteran of the agency was struck by a vehicle after it crossed over the right shoulder of the thoroughfare, crashing into Licon and a car he had pulled over for speeding.

Licon was transported to the hospital where he had died. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and stepdaughter.

Michael Callahan of Winchester was arrested in connection with the fatal crash and is suspected of having been driving under the influence.

“We have uncovered evidence which shows gross negligence both during and before this tragic collision occurred,” said Mario Lucio, special services commander of CHP’s Inland division. “Because of that, our investigators from the Inland Division investigative services unit will be recommending murder charges are completely appropriate.”

Lucio went on to describe Licon as “one of the guys.”

“We lost a darn good sergeant. He’s going to be missed,” he said. “He was one of the guys. He was firm. He was strict, and he held people accountable.”

“He was my former sergeant … I credit him for where I am today,” Lucio added. “He was my former sergeant, he meant a lot to me as he did for others as well.”

It remains unclear whether Callahan has hired counsel. He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.