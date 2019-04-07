VENTURA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a fatal accident after a vehicle went over a cliff in Point Magu Sunday night, killing at least one person inside.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the vehicle was in the water and 100 feet below a cliff.

California Highway Patrol and VCFD were on the scene near Mugu Rock.

The Pacific Coast Highway has been closed in both directions near the crash.

It was not currently released how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.