



A memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held at Staples Center this Thursday, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that the memorial will take place Thursday morning at the 21,000-seat venue in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the TMZ report, Hussle’s family met with Staples Center officials on Wednesday. LAPD officials were also at the meeting to coordinate logistics and security.

Hussle was shot to death outside of his clothing store in South LA last Sunday.

Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him.