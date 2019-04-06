  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    1:00 PMRock the Park
    1:30 PMCulture Click
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMAt The Final Four
    1:00 PMThe Final Four Show
    3:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nipsey Hussle, Nipsey Hussle Murder, Staples Center


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held at Staples Center this Thursday, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that the memorial will take place Thursday morning at the 21,000-seat venue in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the TMZ report, Hussle’s family met with Staples Center officials on Wednesday. LAPD officials were also at the meeting to coordinate logistics and security.

Hussle was shot to death outside of his clothing store in South LA last Sunday.

Police on Tuesday arrested Eric Holder and Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s