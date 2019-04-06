



— Human remains have been found at a home belonging to original Mickey Mouse Club “Mouseketeer” Dennis Day, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Both show business publications said Day — now 76 — was reported missing last July.

The former child star lived in Phoenix, Oregon. When he supposedly left town, he was leaving behind his husband of 45 years who was reportedly suffering from dementia and living in assisted care.

How Day got back into the home, and how long he was there, remains a current mystery. The home had previously been searched, according to Oregon state police.

The remains have not been positively identified.

Friends set up a “Help Us Find Dennis Day” Facebook page late last year.

Day, not to be confused with the singer/actor of the same name, appeared on “The Mickey Mouse Club” for two years, 1955-56.

Several months ago, a police spokesperson told USA Today that Day’s car was found 200 miles away being driven by two strangers who claimed Day let them use it. There were no signs of foul play in the vehicle, police said.

A cause of death has not been determined.