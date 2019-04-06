  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Costco, Freon, Laguna Niguel

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) — A Freon leak Saturday morning prompted the evacuation of a Costco Wholesale in Laguna Niguel.

Firefighters responded about 4:15 a.m. to the store, located at 27220 Heather Ridge, and detected the leak within the building and evacuated everyone inside, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A HazMat team was preparing to enter the store to confirm no one was still inside, the OCFA said.

There was no threat to surrounding neighborhoods, the OCFA said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

