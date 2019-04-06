INDIO (CBSLA) – A man working on installing stages for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival died Saturday morning after falling 60 feet while setting up for the festival that begins Friday.

According to Goldenvoice, the media house that puts on the annual two-weekend festival, the long-time team member was one of the lead riggers and had been with them for 20 years.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a phone call at 9:26 a.m. saying that someone had fallen from a roof near the intersection of Monroe Street

and Avenue 5, the intersection of The Empire Polo Club where Coachella is held.

According to fire officials, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goldenvoice released a statement Saturday confirming the death.

“Today, Goldenvoice lost a colleague, a friend, a family member. Our friend fell while working on a festival stage. It is with heavy hearts and tremendous difficulty that we confirm his passing. He has been with our team for twenty years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly,” said the company.

The Indio Police Department is investigating the death.

