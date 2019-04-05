



— Swastikas burned into the synthetic lawn of a home and a nearby street in San Dimas are being investigated Friday as a possible hate crime.

A family in the 1400 block of Greenhaven Street reported the unsettling sight Thursday morning after finding what looked like swastikas burned into their synthetic lawn with some sort of corrosive material, possibly acid.

The family is not Jewish and the sheriff’s department believes they were not targeted, but the vandalism is still being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Hours later, about a block away from the home, two more large swastikas were found etched into the asphalt of Valley Center Avenue. The city of San Dimas says it will cost about $5,000 to repave the roadway.

Investigators believe the two cases of felony vandalism are connected and are looking for security video from the area for clues that will lead to the suspect or suspects.