PALMS (CBSLA) – Homeowners in Palms say a group of teens is knocking on doors and breaking in if no one is home. One resident says the boys left a taunting note in her ransacked home.

Dewey the dog was the only one home when the group knocked on Harry and Sam Hutman’s door.

“They went in and out this door, which was locked,” Sam Hutman said.

Then the boys went to work.

The house was in disarray after the group went through every room and tore it apart, emptying every cabinet.

“There were two hammers pulled out of there and presumably used to massacre this television,” Hutman said.

The boys allegedly stole money, jewelry, computers, hard drives and old iPhones.

“With family pictures and old home movies and that got me feeling very sad,” Hutman said.

The boys left a parting shot on the desk calendar: “You get Rob to easy.”

“It’s frightening to me,” Hutman said. “Yeah, it’s very aggressive.”

They say the well-dressed burglars on bikes stole thousands of dollars worth of treasured items. The couple said they feel violated, and police want the boys caught.

“I’d like to meet them. I’d like them to know what the experience was like for us to find things that are precious to me were trashed,” Sam Hutman said. “I want to see them get the help they need. They’re kids.

A knife was found stuck in the floor, but the Hutmans said a knife was also used to open a bag of treats for Dewey to enjoy.

“Being kind to animals means they’re good boys deep down in their hearts.