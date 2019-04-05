



– A tiny slice of asphalt in Long Beach has a huge price tag – and not much else.

The listing for the .01-acre property on Long Beach Boulevard in the Bixby Knolls area has an asking price of nearly $18,000, despite being a mere 4 feet wide and 96 feet long.

With a conventional 30-year loan, the lucky purchaser would be on the hook for about $70 a month for the narrow parcel, more than half of which sits on a steep slope, deterring any hopes for putting down a level foundation.

But it turns out the asking price may be a tad too high.

Agent Tova Oren of ERA North Orange County told the Long Beach Post her client remains “adamant” about the five-figure price tag and is content to wait for the right offer – even though the property has been on the market for more than 500 days.