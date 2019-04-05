LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Firefighters are mopping up a second-alarm fire in a Long Beach building that set off the fire alarms in the neighboring apartments.

The fire broke out at 1101 Long Beach Blvd. after 2 a.m. The flames in the second-floor apartment were so intense, that the first crew on the scene called for backup, and the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Because the building has two storefronts on the first floor and apartments on the second floor under partial demolition, no one was inside at the time.

However, the smoke from the intense flames set off the smoke alarms at the apartments next door, and those neighbors self-evacuated.

Neighbors say squatters are known to hang out in the building, but it’s not clear how the fire started. Firefighters will remain on the scene to investigate the fire’s source.