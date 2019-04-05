



— Gas prices continue to climb, and with spring break upon us and the summer road trip season fast approaching, there won’t be any relief at the pump any time soon.

Gas prices in Los Angeles went up nearly four more cents overnight, just one day after inching up three cents, bringing the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded to $3.75 – the highest since last November.

That’s a spike of nearly 40 cents in less than a month.

The Auto Club says the sharp increases are because of unplanned flaring at refineries in Carson and Wilmington.

Gas prices across Southern California have inched closer to the $4 mark, with the average price in Los Angeles County the highest at $3.79. The Inland Empire is paying the least – but not by much – at an average of $3.71.