Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 4/5 at 8 a.m.

President Trump To Make Fundraising Visit In Beverly Hills Friday
President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a six-hour visit to the Los Angeles area Friday for a fundraising dinner for his re-election campaign.

Costa Mesa Aesthetician Kidnapped In Uganda And Being Held For $500K Ransom
A Costa Mesa aesthetician and her driver were kidnapped in Uganda Tuesday and officials say the culprits are asking for a $500,000 ransom.

Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Long Beach Building
Firefighters are mopping up a second-alarm fire in a Long Beach building that set off the fire alarms in the neighboring apartments.

Swastikas Found Burned Into San Dimas Lawn, Nearby Street                                                                                                                                                                                                           Swastikas burned into the synthetic lawn of a home and a nearby street in San Dimas are being investigated Friday as a possible hate crime.

Local Weather
Some showers on the way Friday with cloudy skies. Showers could linger into Saturday, with a warming trend arriving Sunday.

