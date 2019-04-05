



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 4/5 at 8 a.m.

President Trump Arrives In SoCal

President Donald Trump was in the Los Angeles area Friday for a fundraising dinner for his re-election campaign.

Costa Mesa Aesthetician Kidnapped In Uganda And Being Held For $500K Ransom

A Costa Mesa aesthetician and her driver were kidnapped in Uganda Tuesday and officials say the culprits are asking for a $500,000 ransom.

Swastikas Found Burned Into San Dimas Lawn, Nearby Street Swastikas burned into the synthetic lawn of a home and a nearby street in San Dimas are being investigated Friday as a possible hate crime.

Local Weather

Some showers on the way Friday with cloudy skies. Showers could linger into Saturday, with a warming trend arriving Sunday.