Filed Under:Harbor Gateway, Harbor Gateway homeless camp fire

HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) – A body was discovered in a fire at a Harbor Gateway homeless encampment late Thursday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at a homeless camp in the 12400 block of South Figueroa Street. After extinguishing the fire, a body was found in the rubble, L.A. police said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death or the victim’s identity or gender, police said. It’s also unclear if the victim died as a result of the fire or prior to it. The exact circumstances and cause of the fire were also not confirmed.

LAPD and the L.A. County coroner’s office are investigating.

