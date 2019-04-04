CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS Local) — Several people reported seeing something streaking across the sky in Charleston, South Carolina, Thursday morning at around 6:45 a.m.
Those who reported it observed an object with a tail and a blue or green light.
CBS affiliate WCSC received nine reports from all over the Lowcountry, including Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Ladson and Folly Beach.
Other specific sightings reported seeing it in Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Georgia and Hickory, North Carolina.
The American Meteor Society, which allows people to self-report meteor sightings, received more than 330 reports from all across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday.
Some of the sightings were reported as far away as Kentucky, Alabama and Virginia, the website reported.
Social media came alive as many people shared their accounts and/or video of the incident.
This is the second large meteor sighting over the East Coast during the past week. People across northern Florida reported a greenish-blue fireball that seemed to plummet from the sky shortly before midnight Saturday.