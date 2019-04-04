



— A woman who claims she got oral herpes from a lipstick sample has reached a settlement with makeup giant Sephora.

Elena Davoyan of Glendale sued Sephora in October 2017, alleging she got a cold sore on her lip in 2015 after trying a lipstick at Sephora’s store at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The lawsuit says Davoyan never had herpes or cold sores prior to visiting the store.

Sephora’s business model is built around sampling products, and the lawsuit said the company should have known the risks this poses to customers.

After the lawsuit was filed, Sephora released a statement that said “the health and safety of our clients is our foremost priority…” and that they take product hygiene very seriously.

A notice of settlement was filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court. The terms of the settlement were not revealed.