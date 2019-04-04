PASADENA (CBSLA) – A suspect in a stolen work truck led police on a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County Thursday afternoon.

The chase began around 4:35 p.m. in the Bell Gardens area, according to police.

The suspect weaved through rush-hour traffic, narrowly hitting several vehicles while making sharp turns and squeezing between cars. The chase winded through Commerce, Alhambra and into South Pasadena as the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and ran through red lights and stop signs.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel was over the chase as the driver sped along residential streets in South Pasadena, where the suspect smashed through railroad crossing gates and just missed a Metro Light Rail train.

The driver slammed into an SUV at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Holly Street in Pasadena around 5:20 p.m., damaging the front end of the stolen vehicle and destroying the driver’s side of the SUV.

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry open the driver’s door to free the SUV driver. The victim was reportedly listed in serious condition and rushed to an area hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

