LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 78-year-old man is recovering Thursday after being attacked by two men who ransacked his home in Panorama City.

The home invasion was reported at about 12:45 am. In the 9000 block of Lemona Avenue.

Police say the man was walking into his home when two men forced their way inside and ransacked the residence. The two intruders punched and kicked the man repeatedly, and he suffered a black eye and bruises.

He was wheeled away on a stretcher and into an ambulance, but is expected to recover.

Authorities say it’s not clear if the home invasion was a targeted ambush or a crime of opportunity.

The suspects — who were unarmed — were dressed in all black, and no further description was available. It’s not known if there was a getaway car.