Filed Under:Pursuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were chasing a reckless driving suspect in a work truck Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s