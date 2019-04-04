'Nipsey Hussle Blvd': Petition To Rename Corner Of Slauson And Crenshaw Goes ViralAn online petition to rename an intersection in South Los Angeles after slain rapper Nipsey Hussle has garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures in a matter of days.

New Disneyland Stroller Policy Gets Angry Backlash From Parents Of Special Needs ChildrenParents with special needs children have taken to social media to express their anger over Disneyland's new stroller and wagon policy saying that it limits their children from fully enjoying the park.

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Captured In BellflowerA man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area.

Virgin Mary Statue Beheaded At Chino Catholic ChurchA vandal appears to be targeting Catholic churches in Pomona Valley, with the most recent attack on a beloved statue at a Chino church.

Warrants In Human, Animal Trafficking Investigations Served At Home Of Hip-Hop Producer Mally Mall Police were looking for evidence of human trafficking, while game wardens searched the home for evidence of alleged exotic wildlife trafficking.

Eric Holder, Represented By Attorney Christopher Darden, Charged With Murder In Nipsey Hussle ShootingAn aspiring rapper was charged Thursday in the murder of hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Koreatown Standoff Over Parking Spot Gets Viral Play-By-Play On TwitterFinding a non-metered, non-permitted spot in any neighborhood in Los Angeles for the night without trekking several blocks can be nearly impossible, so many Angelenos on Twitter who saw the parking battle unfold on Flores’ feed had identical responses: “We’ve been there.”

Caught On Video: Woman Stabbed In Huntington Beach, 2 Men ArrestedOfficers arrived on scene to find a knife sticking out of the victim’s abdomen.

Sisters Hit By Big Rig While Walking To School; 1 DeadA 14-year-old girl is dead and her 12-year-old sister in grave condition Thursday after were struck by a big rig while they walked to school.

Father Attacked Outside Dodger Stadium Had Altercation With Suspect, Police SayRafael Reyna, a 45-year-old father of four, got into an altercation with a man and woman while walking to his car, police said. The man then punched him.