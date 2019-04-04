STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police took a man into custody just moments after witnesses say he randomly attacked two people at a cafe along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City — one of the victims was Jack Osbourne, son of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, host of CBS’s “The Talk.”

It happened at the Bluestone Lane coffee shop Wednesday.

An employee says Osbourne was with a woman when the man walked up and out of nowhere punched Osbourne in the face and stomped on the woman.

He then took off. Police caught him several blocks away. They say he tried to assault them with a screwdriver.

The employee at Bluestone Lane says the man appears to be homeless and has been frequently seen in the neighborhood.

TMZ reports that Osbourne was not seriously hurt and is at home just fine.