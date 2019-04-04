LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old girl is dead and her 12-year-old sister in grave condition Thursday after were struck by a big rig while they walked to school in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. near 37th Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them later died.

The driver of the big rig remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. He was not arrested.

Police were looking into reports the trucker may have been distracted by his cell phone.