  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/4 at 8 a.m.

Intruders Beat 78-Year-Old Man, Ransack His North Hills Home
A 78-year-old man is recovering Thursday after being attacked by two men who ransacked his home in North Hills.

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Reinstates Second Fired Deputy
For the second time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has controversially reinstated a deputy who was previously fired over allegations of misconduct.

Racing Resumes Thursday At Santa Anita After 23rd Horse Death
Horse racing will resume Thursday at Santa Anita Park despite calls to cancel the races following the 23rd horse death this season.

Local Weather
The Southland will see on-and-off showers throughout the day Thursday, with a warming trend coming this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s