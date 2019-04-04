



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/4 at 8 a.m.

Intruders Beat 78-Year-Old Man, Ransack His North Hills Home

A 78-year-old man is recovering Thursday after being attacked by two men who ransacked his home in North Hills.

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Reinstates Second Fired Deputy

For the second time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has controversially reinstated a deputy who was previously fired over allegations of misconduct.

Racing Resumes Thursday At Santa Anita After 23rd Horse Death

Horse racing will resume Thursday at Santa Anita Park despite calls to cancel the races following the 23rd horse death this season.

Local Weather

The Southland will see on-and-off showers throughout the day Thursday, with a warming trend coming this weekend.