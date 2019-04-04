Filed Under:Anaheim News, Anaheim officer involved shooting


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A male suspect was shot and wounded by Anaheim police during a standoff Thursday morning.

April 4, 2019. (CBS2)

Anaheim police SWAT were assisting Irvine police with serving a search warrant when the shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Harcourt Street sometime before 11:30 a.m.

The suspect’s condition was not immediately known. There was no word of any injuries to officers.

An Irvine police spokesperson told CBS2 that the suspect was wanted in a vehicle burglary that had occurred on March 2. No Irvine officers were involved in the shooting.

Crescent Avenue was shut down in both directions between Cambria and Magnolia streets.

The circumstances that prompted the shooting were not confirmed.

