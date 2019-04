YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake jolted Yorba Linda awake Wednesday.

The magnitude-3.5 quake struck about five miles east-southeast of Yorba Linda at a depth of about 2 miles at 5:06 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Immediate “Did You Feel It” responses to the USGS were from nearby Orange and Santa Ana.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.