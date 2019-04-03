



On April 7, Toyota is sponsoring the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House Walk for Kids in Fontana, California. But their booth isn’t selling cars, it’s about the dangerous Takata airbag safety recall. Roughly 37 million vehicles equipped with 50 million defective Takata airbags are under recall from 19 different automakers. At the Walk for Kids event, look for the Don’t Risk It, Fix It booth where Toyota will be checking for recalls, handing our information and giving away FREE PRIZES for anyone who comes by to check for a recall.

Visit AirBagRecall.com to see if your vehicle is affected. The safety of you and your loved ones may depend on it.

Walk for Kids Event details:

Sunday, April 7, 2019

7:00 AM – Registration & Activities

8:15 AM – Opening Ceremony

9:00 AM – Walk for Kids Begins

When & Where: Fontana Park | 15556 Summit Ave, Fontana, CA 92336

Purpose of Walk for Kids Event: The Walk for Kids is a fun, family-friendly 5K walk event designed to help raise funds for the services and programs provided by Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.