



– A police pursuit with a stolen pickup truck ended in a wreck in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning that left up to five people hurt and possibly several trapped.

According to Los Angeles police, the chase began at 8:50 a.m. with a stolen 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

At 9:12 a.m., the truck collided into at least one other car in the 6800 block of North Balboa Boulevard.

As many as five people were injured, with at least one person trapped, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. The nature of their injuries were not confirmed.

Balboa Boulevard was shut down in both directions.

The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.