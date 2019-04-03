  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Balboa news, Los Angeles News, San Fernando Valley news


LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) – A police pursuit with a stolen pickup truck ended in a wreck in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning that left up to five people hurt and possibly several trapped.

(CBS2)

According to Los Angeles police, the chase began at 8:50 a.m. with a stolen 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

At 9:12 a.m., the truck collided into at least one other car in the 6800 block of North Balboa Boulevard.

As many as five people were injured, with at least one person trapped, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. The nature of their injuries were not confirmed.

Balboa Boulevard was shut down in both directions.

The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s