Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Captured In BellflowerA man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area.

Virgin Mary Statue Beheaded At Chino Catholic ChurchA vandal appears to be targeting Catholic churches in Pomona Valley, with the most recent attack on a beloved statue at a Chino church.

Hip-Hop Producer Mally Mall's Home Raided In Exotic Animal Trafficking InvestigationMall -- whose website says he has worked with artists such as Tyga, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Sean Kingston, and Snoop Dogg – was reportedly home at the time of the raid.

Manhunt On For Bicyclist Who Is Slashing People’s Faces In South LAThe suspect has attacked at least four people since March 20, leaving them with severe facial injuries.

Coroner: Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots To His Head, Body The rapper known as Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, coroner's officials announced Monday.

Yorba Linda Struck By Magnitude-3.6 EarthquakeThe magnitude-3.5 quake struck about five miles east-southeast of Yorba Linda at a depth of about 2 miles at 5:06 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Man Dies After Jumping From Americana Mall, Hitting Father With 2 ChildrenA man died after jumping from the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on Tuesday in an apparent suicide attempt, police said. The man landed on a father walking with two children. Neither child was injured. The man on the ground sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police: Man Choked Cashier For Bagging Groceries WrongA Pennsylvania man assaulted an employee after he became upset with the way his groceries were being bagged, authorities said.

Murder Of Nipsey Hussle Was Part Of Week-Long Surge Of Deadly South LA ViolenceIn the last week of March, 26 people across South LA were shot, according to Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore. Ten of those people have died.

Attorney For Rafael Reyna, Fan Beaten At Dodger Stadium, Calls For Security That 'Actually Protects Its Fans'As a Dodgers fan fights for his life, police are looking for his attacker, and his family is seeking justice.