



Knott’s Berry Farm is the birthplace of THE Boysenberry and each spring, Knott’s celebrates the flavorful berry and its historic roots during the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival with unique food and live entertainment. The 31 day food festival features over 75 one-of-a-kind boysenberry inspired dishes, drinks and more, plus live entertainment, the Wine and Craft Brew Tasting Garden, and family fun everyone will love! From sun up to sun down, the festival offers good ol’ fashion food, fun and entertainment. Pick up a tasting card to sample a few of the most popular boysenberry dishes in the park. New boysenberry dishes this year include: boysenberry dry rubbed flank steak, sweet and tangy boysenberry jerk chicken wings, spicy boysenberry habanero baked mac and cheese and more!

The limited-time food festival is included with admission to Knott’s Berry Farm. The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival runs March 29 – April 28, 2019. Tickets and details at Knotts.com.