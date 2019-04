SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The driver of a red Chevy Camaro has been transported to the hospital after being shot and crashing the vehicle in South Los Angles.

The driver was reportedly shot in the chest and crashed the car in the area of Vermont Ave. and 98th Street in South LA.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Police are searching for a shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.