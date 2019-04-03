



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 4/3 at 8 a.m.

Manhunt On For Bicyclist Who Is Slashing People’s Faces In South LA

Authorities have released surveillance video and photos of a man suspected of slashing pedestrians with a sharp weapon on at least four different occasions over the past two weeks while bicycling around South Los Angeles.

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Due In Court Wednesday In Admissions Scandal

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will be among than a dozen people expected to appear in federal court in Boston Wednesday in connection with the admissions bribery scandal that has rocked the college world.

Suspect Caught In Murder Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

A man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute has been captured in the Bellflower area.

Local Weather

Temperatures will be slightly below average Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle.