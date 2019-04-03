LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An assault suspect who allegedly also stole a vehicle, led police on a wild chase Wednesday evening.

The suspect sped through neighborhoods in the Glendale area and side-swiped several vehicles.

The unidentified suspect was also wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. Officials described the suspect’s victim as “in a coma.”

The man eventually abandoned his vehicle at a gas station. He then calmly got out of the vehicle and walked slowly down several streets.

Police on the ground backed-off from the suspect at one point in an effort to try to get him to slow down. Police continued to monitor him from the sky. The suspect obliterated the speed limit, nearly hit several cyclists and pedestrians as well as scraping several vehicles.

After several minutes, police on the ground cornered the suspect and ordered him to the ground at gun point.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.