YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Arrest warrants have been issued for a couple who authorities say beat and robbed a man for the $700 computer graphics card that was part of the computer they hired him to build.

(credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Mark Khaleel Kilby and his girlfriend, Elisabeth Henery, both 24 years old, are wanted in connection with beating Dustin Fritzsche, a hobbyist who buys and sells computers and parts online, according to the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Department. Kilby had previously bought computer parts from Fritzsche and contacted him again about buying a video gaming computer tower for $3,300.

Fritzsche arranged to complete the sale Monday at Step Ahead Computers, 34449 Yucaipa Blvd., where he works on computers and has permission to meet his buyers in the store, authorities said. Kilby told Fritzsche he would send his girlfriend to pick up the computer.

At the meet, Henery asked to see inside the tower and take a photo of the graphics card outside to take a picture to send to her boyfriend, according to officials. Fritzsche was concerned she might steal the $700 card – a type also favored by hackers who want to mine for bitcoin — and followed her outside, where authorities say he was immediately confronted by Kilby.

Kilby allegedly grabbed him by the throat and began punching him and hitting him with an unknown object, then took off running. Authorities say Fritzsche chased him across Yucaipa Boulevard, while Henery ran east and apparently to a car to pick up Kilby.

(credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Detectives say witnesses recorded Kilby as he ran through the area and followed the couple’s car and got their license plate number. The vehicle is described as a Scion FRS sports car with CA plate 7ARP381.

Fritzsche suffered minor injuries in the attack, authorities said.

Kilby and Henery are both known to frequent the Laguna Beach area and have ties to the San Juan Capistrano area, according to investigators. Deputies have obtained arrest warrants for both, with bail set at $250,000 each.

Anyone with information about Kilby or Henery can contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station at (909) 918-2305.

