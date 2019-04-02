  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Hollywood, Hollywood burglar


HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police had to use bolt cutters to reach a burglary suspect who got stuck while trying to escape officers in a Hollywood shopping center early Tuesday morning.

(Ang News)

According to Los Angeles police, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at a shopping center in the 900 block of Western Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, to find the suspect on the roof of a business.

The suspect tried to flee, but fell through an open hatch and landed inside an adjacent business. Police had to use bolt cutters to reach him and taken him into custody.

