



— The parking lot where a memorial has grown for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle could reopen Tuesday morning after a stampede erupted during a vigil, injuring 19 people and leaving two in critical condition.

Hundreds of people were forced away from the memorial in front of The Marathon Clothing store, where the 33-year-old rapper was being mourned by the surrounding Crenshaw and South Los Angeles community. The sound of breaking glass after 8 p.m. sent hundreds running away from the parking lot where Hussle was shot to death on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles police responded in force to the stampede in helmets and armed with batons and non-lethal weapons to force mourners away from the area immediately after the stampede. At least 19 people were injured, mostly from being trampled, including one man who had lost his shirt that had to be carried away from the area and treated by firefighters at another location.

Two people are in critical condition after Monday night’s melee – one was hit by a car, and another had what was called a “penetrating, traumatic injury” from an unknown cause, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Many people left the area willingly, but the LAPD gave a dispersal order to 300 to 500 people. Officers formed a skirmish line to force people out, prompting some people to throw rocks and bottles. At least one officer was hurt in the aftermath of the stampede.

Police officers stood guard over the scene overnight and LAPD officials say they are considering reopening the memorial possibly at 8 a.m.

Just a few hours after the chaos erupted in South LA, LAPD officials identified 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles as their main suspect in the shooting. He is believed to have fled in a 2016, white 4-door Chevy Cruz with a CA license plate 7RJD742 that was driven by an unidentified woman.

Investigators say they believe Hussle and Holder knew each other.

“This was not a chance encounter,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Holder has gang ties, but investigators say the motive behind Hussle’s fatal shooting is believed to be personal.

Anyone with information about Holder or his whereabouts can contact LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at (323) 786-5100.