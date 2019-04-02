



— Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery this week to replace a valve, according to reports.

The iconic rock band announced over the weekend they would be postponing their North American tour dates due to Jagger’s health.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can,” Jagger said in a statement posted to the band’s website.

The Rolling Stones did not specify what medical treatment Jagger would undergo, but Rolling Stone Magazine says the 75-year-old rock star reported it would be heart valve surgery.

Jagger is expected to make a full recovery.