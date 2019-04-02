



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/2 at 8 a.m.

Suspect ID’d In Shooting Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles police Monday identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as the suspect wanted in Sunday’s triple-shooting which left rapper Nipsey Hussle dead.

19 People Injured In Stampede During Nipsey Hussle Vigil

More than a dozen people were injured Monday night when a crowd of hundreds of mourners who amassed in front of The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles to pay their respects to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle stampeded from the area, police say.

Corona Man To Be Arraigned On Murder Charges In Disappearance Of 8-Year-Old Son Noah McIntosh

A Corona man accused of killing his 8-year-old son last month is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Local Weather

An area of low pressure will bring a slight cooling Tuesday afternoon. High of 72 for the valleys.