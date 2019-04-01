



– Deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in Compton Sunday night.

The victims were found shot to death at around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Sportsman Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The men have not yet been identified. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made and there was no suspect information.

Later that same night, also in Compton, deputies shot and wounded two armed car burglary suspects.

That shooting occurred sometime around 10:47 p.m. in the 600 block of Alonda Boulevard.

Deputies were patrolling the area after receiving a report of two suspects who had confronted a man in a nearby driveway. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the man. He was not hurt.

Deputies later came upon the two suspects along a sidewalk. They saw that one of the men was armed, prompting the deputies to open fire.

Both suspects were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said.