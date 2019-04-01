  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Compton double killing, Compton news, Los Angeles News


COMPTON (CBSLA) – Deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in Compton Sunday night.

The victims were found shot to death at around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Sportsman Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

(CBS2)

The men have not yet been identified. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made and there was no suspect information.

Later that same night, also in Compton, deputies shot and wounded two armed car burglary suspects.

RELATED: Rapper Nipsey Hussle Gunned Down In South L.A.

That shooting occurred sometime around 10:47 p.m. in the 600 block of Alonda Boulevard.

Deputies were patrolling the area after receiving a report of two suspects who had confronted a man in a nearby driveway. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the man. He was not hurt.

Deputies later came upon the two suspects along a sidewalk. They saw that one of the men was armed, prompting the deputies to open fire.

Both suspects were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s