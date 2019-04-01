LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — A technical malfunction that grounded several airlines across the nation early Monday morning appears to have been corrected, but could continue to cause delays for some flights out of Los Angeles International Airport throughout the morning.

The issue has been resolved, but it may cause some a disruption in travel plans. Delays that began appearing first in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston spread to Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington, D.C.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical issue hit a number of airlines and advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information and updates. Airlines say travelers should check online for the latest updates on flights. American Airlines said the technical issue was related to AeroData, a company that makes aircraft location and balancing technology. The glitch affected a few of American’s regional carriers.

Southwest Airlines lifted an internal ground stop at 4:05 Pacific time that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.

“Southwest Airlines has lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning,” the airline said in a statement to CBS2. “Scattered flight delays are anticipated and Customers should check Southwest.com for the latest updates on specific flights.”

Some United Airlines regional carriers were hampered by the issue, which resulted in delays for select United Express flights, the company said. About 150 flights were impacted, according to United.

Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations.

