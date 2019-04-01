



– A 31-year-old sex offender was arrested last week on allegations he sexually assaulted a female student on the playground of Lincoln Elementary School in Torrance.

Dalan Johnson was taken into custody Friday in the 1600 block of Torrance Boulevard on charges of sexual crimes against a child under the age of 14 and indecent exposure.

According to Torrance police, Johnson sexually assaulted a girl Thursday morning at Lincoln Elementary, located at 2418 166th Street.

The girl told her parents later that day, who then notified the Torrance Unified School District.

Detectives examined surveillance video, which showed Johnson on Lincoln’s campus for less than one minute, police said. Following an investigation, he was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to police, at the time of the incident, Johnson was on parole for sex crimes against children.