SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA/AP) – A small plane landed safely Monday on a street near Long Beach Airport.

No injuries were reported after the Cessna aircraft landed near a park at Orange Avenue and Willow Street in the Signal Hill area, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-28, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The aircraft lost power shortly after performing a touch and go off runway 26L, Long Beach Fire officials said.

At 10:23 AM we received reports of a plane that made an emergency landing on 2700 block of Orange Ave. in Signal Hill. A single engine aircraft lost power shortly after performing a touch and go off runway 26L. The aircraft landed safely. No injuries to pilot. No damage to plane. pic.twitter.com/Ffwwt0tgtt — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) April 1, 2019

Images from SKY2 showed the plane upright in lanes surrounded by police and firefighters.

The plane is registered to the Long Beach Flying Club and Flight Academy, according to the Associated Press.

The FAA will investigate.



