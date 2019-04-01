



It’s not an April Fools’ Day joke: a sales tax increase went into effect Monday in 51 California cities, including many in the Los Angeles area.

The standard rate statewide is 7.25% but these cities will see a tax rate change as high as 10.25% in Burbank, Culver City, Glendale and Pomona.

Other cities in Los Angeles County that will see a sales tax increase include Covina, La Puente, Santa Fe Springs, Lawndale and Cudahy.

Cities in Orange County seeing a sales tax hike include Placentia, Santa Ana, Seal Beach and Garden Grove.

Click here for all 51 cities experiencing a sales tax increase and to find out the previous rates and the new rates from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.